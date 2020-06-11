Co-working firms rework rental terms with landlords, halt expansion

“Around 15% of our customer base said business has been impacted and they don’t want to return and some customers are still requesting for discounts and waivers. The format of workplaces is set to change as companies now want employees to have shorter commute time and flexibility in timing. It’s a volatile situation where there is a lot of inflow and outflow of clients," Vemuri said. 91Springboard has opened up centres fully in Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Goa while those in Mumbai continue to remain close.