Co-working firms see dip, work-from-home the norm at start-ups

NEW DELHI : The closure of Paytm’s offices in the National Capital Region after an employee tested positive for Covid-19 has set off alarm bells among startups and co-working companies, sharply affecting their business. Many startups have asked employees to work from home, while co-working companies have seen a drop in footfalls.

“With an increasing number of cases now being reported from different parts of the country, we are seeing the impact not just on individuals but also on the business, with lower footfall in our centres, as most people have started working out of their homes," said Akshita Gupta, co-founder and chief marketing officer of ABL Workspaces.

Startups, which usually need to work together, are being forced to redraw their plans. “Now, Covid-19 has hit Delhi-NCR and, considering the seriousness of the epidemic, 80% of our teams are working from homes," said Anshul Sushil, founder and CEO of Wizikey, a reputation management startup, adding that the few people coming to work are being provided masks and sanitizers and are undergoing regular temperature checks.

Travel platform Ixigo has announced a one-week mandatory work-from-home for employees of the Gurugram office from 6 March. “Based on further reports and news on the situation in Delhi-NCR, we will decide on the next steps," said a company spokesperson.

Consulting company KPMG is providing technology support to its employees. VPN bandwidth has been enhanced to support remote working and employees have been asked to carry their laptops home every day. The company has also cancelled or rescheduled all events and is encouraging colleagues to use digital conferencing and to reduce air travel as much as possible.

Co-working company WeWork, which has six centres in Gurugram, is taking precautionary measures across all its operations through increased daytime cleaning and regular sanitization of common touch points. “The company also has a mandatory 14-day work-from-home policy for any employee who has recently returned from high-risk regions, as well as those who exhibit flu-like symptoms," said a WeWork spokesperson.

Working from home, however, is a temporary measure. “There is an obligation that employers have to provide a safe and healthy environment but there is no specific law that allows you to work from home," said Manishi Pathak, partner with Delhi-based law firm Induslaw.

Meera V. from Bengaluru contributed to this story