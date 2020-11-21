Codleo bets big on the Cloud Services; expects 2X growth by 2021

The present market dynamics has revolutionised the way companies harness technology and build customer relationships. To adapt to the evolving market conditions, they are becoming customer-centric and adopting services that enhance customer relationship management.

The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has made Indian businesses – especially the SMBs to move to cloud services for continued business operations. According to the estimates shared by IDC, close to 64 percent of Indian organizations are expected to increase demand for cloud computing. Over 56 percent of them are expected to demand cloud software to adapt to the new normal.

Spearheaded by RS Maan – IIM Calcutta alumni, Codleo Consulting is providing integrated CRM and digital services to Indian SMBs and large-sized enterprises. Being one of the most trusted Indian IT companies with global footprints, the company is betting on cloud services to execute strategic business ideas and deliver an enhanced customer experience.

How Codleo transforms business processes?

Codleo Consulting brings together an array of services in marketing automation, CRM, and digital marketing. By using the latest technologies, the company aims at delivering a high return on investment to its clients by formulating strategies and campaigns that drive sustainable business growth.

Since every business sector is striving to improve customer experiences, Codleo provides integrated Salesforce CRM services to automate and streamline business processes for better customer engagement. Furthermore, the company leverages smart Data Analytics, Mobility Solutions, Robotic Process Automation, and Blockchain Platforms to provide exceptional support to businesses with customer-oriented tools.

Codleo’s journey

Launched in 2019, Codleo has been witnessing phenomenal growth from a 360-degree business aspect. Additionally, the ongoing pandemic has obliterated conventional working models that have led to a sudden adoption of cloud services. It has opened up a myriad of avenues supporting the growth of the company.

Codleo is focusing on a multi-pronged approach for business growth including – team expansion, client acquisition, product development, and outreach. To bring in new ideas to serve its clients, the company estimates an increase of the employees by 300% in the near future, based on its business growth. Furthermore, it is strategically emphasising on securing large-sized enterprises to drive the company’s expansion and growth story. Recently, it has acquired JK Laxmi Cements, Global University System, AIG, UPES, Optho Life Sciences, and many among others as key clients.

Through the strategic use of the latest technologies and client acquisition, it is expecting an astronomical growth of at least 2X YOY.

Since the launch of the company, it has a proven track of customer satisfaction that has made it foray into the product segment. It is putting rigorous efforts into creating and launching its exclusive apps for the SME companies who don’t have the resources to custom-make their own software/apps. For instance, its project management app- ProjectLeo is already on Salesforce AppExchange, the leading online market place for apps.

Commenting on the company’s future funding plans, RS Maan, the Global Chief Revenue Officer of Codleo Consulting said, “Our future funding plans for expansion are based on two paths - our own net earnings from operations and debt and equity capital are commonly obtained from external investors, which have their own share of pros and cons."

Codleo’s presence and expansion

Codleo is headquartered in Delhi and in such a short span, it has created a global presence in countries – Canada, Australia, and the United States. With its state-of-the-art application and services, it is also planning to establish a new Global Delivery Centre of 250 seaters in Hyderabad by the end of 2021. Furthermore, to continue with the company’s expansion spree, its endeavour to tap the lucrative North American software market is underway by starting dedicated sales offices in the state.

