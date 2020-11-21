Codleo bets big on the Cloud Services; expects 2X growth by 2021

Codleo is focusing on a multi-pronged approach for business growth including – team expansion, client acquisition, product development, and outreach. To bring in new ideas to serve its clients, the company estimates an increase of the employees by 300% in the near future, based on its business growth. Furthermore, it is strategically emphasising on securing large-sized enterprises to drive the company’s expansion and growth story. Recently, it has acquired JK Laxmi Cements, Global University System, AIG, UPES, Optho Life Sciences, and many among others as key clients.