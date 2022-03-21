Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CoinSwitch completes first Esop buyback

CoinSwitch completes first Esop buyback

Ashish Singhal, co-founder and chief executive, CoinSwitch.
1 min read . 01:14 AM IST Prasid Banerjee

  • The round, worth about 19 crore ($2.5 million), was funded through ‘a mix of internal and external resources’, Ashish Singhal, co-founder and chief executive, CoinSwitch said

NEW DELHI : Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch Kuber has completed its first-ever buyback of employee stock ownership plan (Esop). The round, worth about 19 crore ($2.5 million), was funded through “a mix of internal and external resources", Ashish Singhal, co-founder and chief executive, CoinSwitch said in an interview. The company turned a unicorn last September following a $260 million Series C funding round from American venture capital firms Coinbase Ventures and Andreessen Horowitz.

“The equity buyback programme is a small effort to acknowledge our employees’ contribution," Singhal said. He didn’t say how many employees availed of the buyback.

CoinSwitch’s workforce grew from 20 to 500 employees in the last two years, so it’s likely that Esops given to most of the employees are yet to vest.

Startups allocate Esops to employees as part of their salaries either at the time of hiring or during appraisals. These shares have a vesting period, before which employees are not allowed to sell their holdings. When the vesting period is over, the company has a choice to facilitate a buyback option and employees can choose to sell their shares at the time. Singhal said that the company plans to launch “similar liquidity events" in the future. He said CoinSwitch’s user-base jumped from one to 15 million in one year through January 2022.

