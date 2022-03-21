CoinSwitch completes first Esop buyback

Startups allocate Esops to employees as part of their salaries either at the time of hiring or during appraisals. These shares have a vesting period, before which employees are not allowed to sell their holdings. When the vesting period is over, the company has a choice to facilitate a buyback option and employees can choose to sell their shares at the time. Singhal said that the company plans to launch “similar liquidity events" in the future. He said CoinSwitch’s user-base jumped from one to 15 million in one year through January 2022.