Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  CollegeDekho buys coding platform PrepBytes

CollegeDekho buys coding platform PrepBytes

CollegeDekho now runs multiple businesses across student enrollment, study abroad, online learning, education lending.
1 min read . 04:24 PM IST Livemint

  • CollegeDekho Learn and PrepBytes cumulatively have more than 155,000 users who are using the platforms to attend more than 92,000 hours of sessions, said CollegeDekho in its statement on Monday

NEW DELHI: CollegeDekho, a student enrollment platform, has acquired coding platform PrepBytes in a cash and equity deal. The acquisition is expected to boost the online platform CollegeDekho Learn, which helps students understand computer programming, business, finance, and digital marketing.

NEW DELHI: CollegeDekho, a student enrollment platform, has acquired coding platform PrepBytes in a cash and equity deal. The acquisition is expected to boost the online platform CollegeDekho Learn, which helps students understand computer programming, business, finance, and digital marketing.

"PrepBytes adds the vocational element to our already rapidly growing Learn business. This will also mark our first foray in providing placements related services to our students." said Ruchir Arora, co-founder and CEO of CollegeDekho.

"PrepBytes adds the vocational element to our already rapidly growing Learn business. This will also mark our first foray in providing placements related services to our students." said Ruchir Arora, co-founder and CEO of CollegeDekho.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

CollegeDekho Learn and PrepBytes cumulatively have more than 155,000 users who are using the platforms to attend more than 92,000 hours of sessions, said CollegeDekho in its statement on Monday.

CollegeDekho now runs multiple businesses across student enrollment, study abroad, online learning, education lending and "is looking at more avenues for inorganic growth". Post the acquisition, the PrepBytes founding team will join CollegeDekho’s senior leadership and continue to operate independently.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!