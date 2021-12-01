CollegeDekho closes Series B funding round with $35 million

BENGALURU: CollegeDekho, a college admissions platform, on Wednesday said it has raised $35 million as part of its Series B fundraise, led by Winter Capital, ETS Strategic Capital, Calega and existing investor Man Capital.

Disrupt ADQ and QIC also participated in the round.

The funds raised will be used to improve its offerings for students and colleges both in India and abroad, the startup said. It will also increase its investment in products and technology while expanding new verticals like education-led financial offerings, student accommodation, and coaching for higher education.

It is considering expanding its study abroad services in global markets. The company will also use the funds raised for acquisitions and consolidation.

Six-year-old CollegeDekho connects prospective students with colleges using its proprietary technology and artificial intelligence-based conversation bot.

It also offers a common application form platform that enables students to apply to multiple colleges with a single click. For study abroad students, CollegeDekho offers a full range of services from profile building, test preparation, university selection, and visa assistance.

“Following the fruitful completion of Series B funding, we will be expanding our team, and platforms to serve a larger number of students and colleges. We will also increase our investment in products and technologies, while fueling our growth in our new verticals such as education loans, student accommodation and coaching for higher ed. Even as we double down on our efforts to increase our reach in the Indian market, we will also consider expanding our presence abroad," said Ruchir Arora, founder and chief executive officer (CEO), CollegeDekho.

CollegeDekho also recently launched equated monthly installment (EMI) based education financing and insurance products to enable more and more students to get access to an education of their choice.

“We are happy to welcome ADQ and QIC along with ETS Strategic Capital as our co-investor in CollegeDekho. We are convinced that partners as solid as these joining the pool of investors further strengthens the prospects of success for CollegeDekho and proves the value of investment in EdTech, which is poised to reach $10 billion in size in the next 5-10 years," added Anton Farlenkov, managing director at Winter Capital Advisors.

