Colleges warn students against using ChatGPT
According to faculty at various colleges, use of such tools in colleges can hamper how much students actually learn.
BENGALURU : The first day of the New Year started on a serious note for students at Bengaluru’s RV University who received a stern notice from the dean of the School of Computer Science and Engineering.