CommerceIQ plans to scale India ops with fresh funding

“With a 40% growth in e-commerce this year alone, it is imperative that brands apply automation and machine learning to manage their business online. The technology behind our award-winning platform was developed in India and our presence in the region is critical to sustaining our future growth. In the last two years in India alone, we have doubled our headcount and as we move forward, these operations will be a pillar of the overall growth of the company and our ability to deliver on our ambitious product roadmap. With such a talented and passionate team, we also expect India to be a cornerstone to our future market expansion into Asia-Pacific as a whole," said Guru Hariharan, CEO of CommerceIQ.