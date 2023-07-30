Company Law Committee likely to look at regulatory regime aspects for start-ups: Report

Company Law Committee likely to look at regulatory regime aspects for start-ups: Report1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 09:27 PM IST
Company Law Committee, a government-appointed panel, is likely to discuss whether there is a need for a stricter regulatory regime for startups against the backdrop of instances of corporate governance concerns at some of the entities, the report says
Company Law Committee, a government-appointed panel, is likely to discuss whether there is a need for a stricter regulatory regime for startups against the backdrop of instances of corporate governance concerns at some of the entities, PTI reported Sunday citing a senior government official.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×