Competition Law revision concerns Big Tech companies
The competition law is currently restricted to penalizing firms based on the revenues earned from the specific vertical deemed to be in violation, that too only from India.
NEW DELHI : Companies, including Big Tech firms, are worried about the government’s response to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) report on Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which proposed a sharp increase in the quantum of revenue on which anti-competitive penalties are imposed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×