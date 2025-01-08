Complete Circle Capital's wealth management division has secured $3 million in maiden fundraising round. The investment was led by Rajeev and Arjun Juneja of the Mankind Pharma Promoter Family Office, along with Narinder Bajaj, Chairman and Director of Mitutoyo South Asia Pvt. Ltd.

Complete Circle Capital's wealth management division, established by Gurmeet Chadha and Kshitiz Mahajan in 2015, will utilize the funds to speed up its growth and expansion strategies. Additionally, it aims to introduce AI-driven technology to assist investors and clients.

These funds will support the wealth division in achieving its fintech goals and further develop its proprietary AI-driven model, Complete AQi. The platform is designed to improve the investing experience in mutual funds and other products.

"We are excited to partner with Complete Circle in this journey. The investment landscape in India is evolving with a wider participation from younger investors. It requires us to reimagine wealth management to become more inclusive, yet simple," Rajeev Juneja of Mankind Pharma said.