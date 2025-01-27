Companies
Startup Game: How IIT-Delhi is playing it and reaping the patents
SummaryMany startups incubated at IIT-Delhi have raised substantial funding, helping the institution exit such investments and raise revenue for future research projects, says director Rangan Banerjee.
Multiple startups incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) have raised substantial funding, helping the elite institution exit such investments and raise revenue for future research projects, director Rangan Banerjee said.
