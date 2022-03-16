ConsenSys raises $450 million Series D funding at $7 billion valuation

Proceeds from the round will be converted to ethereum (ETH) to build on ConsenSys’s “ultra sound money" position as a rebalance to its ETH to fiat ratio in line with the company's treasury strategy. ConsenSys has long maintained a significant treasury of ETH, stablecoins and other crypto tokens, and actively uses own financial infrastructure, such as MetaMask Institutional and Codefi Staking, to put these assets to work in DeFi protocols and via staking in anticipation of ethereum’s upcoming merge to Proof of Stake.

