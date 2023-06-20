Construction material firm Infra.Market to raise $150 mn from Varde Partners2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 12:20 PM IST
The company counts Accel Partners, Evolvence India, Sistema Asia Fund, Foundamental Gmbh and Nexus Venture Partners as its other investors.
Mumbai: Business-to-business construction material startup Infra.Market will raise $150 million from Varde Partners. The capital will be raised through issuance of convertible instruments, and is part of the company plans to raise funds ahead of its initial public offering plans, said two people aware of the development.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×