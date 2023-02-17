Consumer durables company Atomberg launches new television campaign
The commercials have been created in multiple languages, and along with TV, the campaign will also be amplified on social media and digital video platforms.
Atomberg Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a consumer durables company which primarily makes energy-saving fans, launched its second television advertising campaign. This campaign has a set of two television commercials, with its brand ambassadors, twins Atom and Berg responding to inquiries from the power and tax departments who come knocking on the door to understand the means to a high lifestyle and the exceptional savings on their electricity bills.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×