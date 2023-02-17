Atomberg Technologies Pvt. Ltd, a consumer durables company which primarily makes energy-saving fans, launched its second television advertising campaign. This campaign has a set of two television commercials, with its brand ambassadors, twins Atom and Berg responding to inquiries from the power and tax departments who come knocking on the door to understand the means to a high lifestyle and the exceptional savings on their electricity bills.

The campaign has been conceptualised by Chlorophyll and directed by Vivek Anchalia, and the ad uses humor in its storytelling.

It said that fans, that were earlier an invisible part of the home, are now very much noticed and talked about. Atomberg celebrates this through the campaign that highlights its 5 star rated energy efficient and uniquely designed fans.

From January 2023, the ceiling fan industry has shifted to a new BEE Star Rating norm wherein a higher star rating will correspond to more energy efficiency. The new campaign comes at a relevant time, and will communicate the importance of purchasing energy efficient fans, it said in a statement.

In its first ad campaign in February 2021, the twins Atom and Berg asked the question ‘Why Not’ and helped discover fire and the wheel. Those ads helped build what the company said it stands for - innovation and curiosity. The company raised $20 million as part of its growth funding round led by Jungle Ventures in December 2021.

The television commercials will be live pan India in a phased manner from January 2023 onwards. They have been created in multiple languages, and along with TV, the campaign will also be amplified on social media and digital video platforms.

Arindam Paul, chief business officer of the company said “We strongly believe in having fresh consistency and distinctive brand assets in our campaigns. Having the twins helps us accomplish this. They are the same twins from our previous campaign, and just like the brand, they have also grown up. ‘Atom’ and ‘Berg’ are brand assets which we will continue to build in the future as well."

According to IBEF, India’s consumer durables industry’s market size is expected to reach $34 billion by 2025.