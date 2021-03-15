Bengaluru: With consumers increasing their focus on online and digital platforms, spend on consumer internet businesses, including online grocery, foodtech, edtech and e-healthcare, is expected to grow to $250 billion by fiscal 2024-2025 (FY25), showed data from management consultancy, Redseer.

Spends of consumers on internet platform businesses stands at roughly $100 billion in the current fiscal (FY21), compared to $65 billion in FY20.

According to Redseer, the Indian internet saw a compound annual growth rate of about 30% over the last decade, resulting in 13-times growth for the consumer internet sector.

“This rapid growth has led to higher foreign investments, increased employment opportunities and improved standards of living for people," said Redseer.

Redseer further states that the overall online retail industry has seen a growth of 51% in consumer spends in FY21 as compared to FY20. Only 7% of the consumers surveyed said that they will be dropping their overall spends on online retail platforms in the current fiscal over previous one.

Looking at individual sector growth, 63% of customers said that they will be increasing their spends on online grocery, while for online healthcare close to 67% individuals claimed to be increasing spends.

“As new consumer habits are shaped by covid, the user-base of the Indian consumer internet sector has grown rapidly. Furthermore, as consumers get accustomed to the greater convenience offered by online platforms, they are also increasing their wallet share toward the latter. This, in turn, has accelerated growth for the consumer internet sector which is now expected to grow 4X over FY’20 – FY’25," said Redseer in a statement.

Further, as consumer spending increases, customer acquisition cost for consumer internet platforms have also seen an overall reduction of 20-30%, data from management consultancy shows.

“As online platforms see more adoption and increase in new users, they are clocking better unit economics. This is adding on to their stability and making them set for IPOs. A number of notable startups are planning to go public in the near future," said Redseer.

