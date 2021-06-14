Convosight raises $9 million in Series A funding

“Just like the influencer marketing ecosystem has changed the marketing landscape and enabled millions of influencers to earn a living, Convosight is igniting a new ecosystem for community marketing which will impact millions of community creators and start a new chapter in marketing. They have leveraged their unique tech and data platform in creating a new purpose-led digital marketing category", said Heang Chhor, managing partner and founder of Qualgro.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}