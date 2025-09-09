Cookware startups stir competition pot with safe materials, smart supply chains

Bengaluru: A new wave of startups is shaking up India’s kitchenware market with patented innovations, toxin-free materials and unique supply chains, presenting a tough challenge to established incumbents that have built their business selling affordable products to both urban and rural households.

As Indian households gradually turn away from Teflon-coated, non-stick cooking utensils amid growing health awareness, new-age startups like Cumin Co, The Indus Valley, and Nestasia are finding success by returning to the roots. These companies are going back to traditional materials like stainless steel and cast iron, creating durable kadhais (deep, circular pans used to cook vegetables etc), pans, and pressure cookers that resonate with consumers looking for safer cooking alternatives.

Gurugram-based Cumin Co holds three patents for materials and design, including its proprietary multi-layer enamel coating that offers resistance to rust and extreme temperatures, and a natural non-stick performance. The company is in the process of patenting two more innovations by the end of the year, its co-founder Niharika Joshi told Mint. The seven-month-old company raised $1.5 million from Fireside Ventures and Huddle Ventures last week.

Read more: As funding momentum returns, startups eye next growth push

“We’re looking at product innovation from a 360-degree angle by combining health benefits and ergonomics like easy-to-hold handles and easy-to-clean designs," Joshi said.

“There are new metals like titanium that are being used in cookware in other countries, but not yet in India. We are constantly experimenting to understand how different non-toxic base coats can be made suitable to Indian cooking needs, which generally requires a lot of tempering," Cumin Co’s other co-founder Udit Lekhi said.

Chennai-based The Indus Valley, which raised a pre-Series A funding of ₹23.1 crore from DSG Ventures in December last year, has gone back to traditional materials like tri-ply stainless steel, cast iron, and sheet iron to make utensils like deep pots, fry pans, and skillets, ditching non-stick cookware entirely. Moreover, it has tied up with select automotive component manufacturers to source and curate its base materials, its co-founder Madhumita Udaykumar said.

“When we started doing research, we noticed that the typical artisan lacks the ability to filter impurities while processing metals. There are at least twenty steps in the process of converting metal scraps to utensil parts. Some of these auto component makers have the skill to do it the right way, hence we tied up with them to build a unique supply chain," Udaykumar noted.

Kolkata-based Nestasia, backed by Stellaris Venture Partners, will invest more in materials and design research and development (R&D) to drive innovative products such as scratch-free, non-stick coating and bases that enable hassle-free cooking with minimal oil, its co-founder Aditi Murarka said. Nestasia already works with manufacturers that have patented processes under their belt, according to Murarka.

“Coating is certainly a huge area for research because consumers are still not confident about most materials available in the market today. We’re working on product lines which include cast-iron tawas (griddle or frying pan) that have non-stick capabilities," Murarka noted.

Cookware ranks among the fastest-growing categories in Nestasia’s portfolio, with kitchenware (including storage containers and serve ware) accounting for a fourth of its overall revenue.

Read more: Why the Middle East is becoming the first halt for Indian startups’ global ambitions

Venture capital interest in such startups is rising, with the last two years being notable in terms of quantum of deals compared to previous years. Some of the other notable deals include Ember parent Palette Brands’ $2 million round in July last year, kitchen appliances maker Beyond Appliances’ $4 million fundraise last month, and Upliance AI’s ₹34 crore round last year.

Consumer mindset

A change in consumer mindset, driven by younger and more affluent households, has played a key role in transforming cookware consumption, as health-conscious choices gain prominence.

“There’s a genuine shift happening, particularly among consumers who are re-evaluating their relationship with food, health, and heritage. For this group, going back to traditional materials like cast iron or brass feels meaningful, it aligns with their values," said Mani Singhal, managing director and co-leader (consumer and retail practice) at Alvarez & Marsal, a consultancy.

Guidelines issued by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute for Nutrition (NIN) in May last year warned against the use of non-stick cookware, citing toxic fumes emitted by commonly-used chemicals like perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid when heated to high temperatures.

Moreover, consumers have started paying greater attention to their cookware in recent years. “Despite cooks and maids becoming common in urban homes, a lot of people are particularly concerned about chemicals entering their food. While non-stick cookware still dominates most households, the rising trend of home cooking will drive a shift to more better-for-you products," said Cumin Co’s Joshi.

The size of India’s kitchenware (cookware and tableware) market was estimated at $5.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to more than double to $10.9 billion by 2033, as per estimates by market research firm Grand View Research.

Culinary clash

The entry of young players poses stiff competition to legacy companies that have already been feeling the heat of the urban and rural consumption slowdown, especially in high-priced items.

TTK Prestige, the largest player in the kitchenware category by volume and market share, saw its net profit decline 36% year-on-year to ₹25.6 crore in the June quarter of FY26, while its net revenue rose by a nominal 4% to ₹575 crore. Hawkins Cookers' net profit was flat at ₹25.9 crore in the June quarter, with net sales rising 5% to ₹239 crore.

But incumbents are taking note of the shifting consumer preferences and rising competition, and looking to adapt. “We actively track new startups that are introducing innovative and health-focused solutions in cookware and kitchen appliances. We are also open to exploring strategic partnerships or acquisitions that complement our focus on quality, safety, and long-term value," said Rajendra Gandhi, promoter and managing director of Stove Kraft Ltd, which sells cookware under the Pigeon brand.

Stove Kraft’s net profit in the June quarter climbed 27% to ₹10.4 crore, while its revenue from operations touched ₹340 crore.

“Competition has certainly intensified, particularly in niche cookware segments where new brands are introducing toxin-free, enamel-coated, or heritage-inspired products at attractive price points. This shift has made the market more customer-centric and innovation-driven, which is a healthy sign for the industry," said Gandhi.

Read more: TTK Prestige feels the heat as rivals turn up competition

TTK Prestige, Hawkins, and Butterfly brand's parent Crompton did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Moreover, bigger players are catching on to the trend–investing more in materials and design research as well as tracking consumer demands. “As consumption patterns change and new markets open up, we remain open to further investments in technology, supply chain efficiency, and digital engagement. Beyond capital expenditure, our focus is on strengthening product development pipeline, improving distribution networks, and enhancing after-sales service," Gandhi added.

As these startups mature, many will hit the typical growth challenges like flattening demand curves, rising costs, and the need to scale operations. That’s when strategic decisions might be made, according to Alvarez & Marsal's Singhal. "Some might merge to pool resources, while others could be acquired by larger players looking to refresh their brand portfolios or tap into newer consumer segments. There’s also the possibility of roll-up plays where investors bring together multiple brands under one platform. What’s interesting is that this isn’t just about brand identity, but it could also be about acquiring backend capabilities like artisanal sourcing, sustainable packaging, or new manufacturing methods that legacy players may find valuable," she added.

Read more: VC fundraising wave gains momentum as dealmaking rebounds, but caution prevails