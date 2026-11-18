CoreEL Technologies, a startup in Bengaluru that provides electronic products and solutions to the aerospace and defence sector, is in early talks to raise $40 million-50 million in a fresh round of funding, according to two people familiar with the matter.
CoreEL Technologies, a startup in Bengaluru that provides electronic products and solutions to the aerospace and defence sector, is in early talks to raise $40 million-50 million in a fresh round of funding, according to two people familiar with the matter.
“The company has been in preliminary conversations with several growth-stage investors in India,” according to one person, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. “They've yet to settle on a lead investor.”
“The company has been in preliminary conversations with several growth-stage investors in India,” according to one person, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. “They've yet to settle on a lead investor.”
CoreEL is looking to be valued at $350 million-400 million with this round, according to the second person.
“This is also likely to be the last round of fundraising that the company does before they head to the public markets,” the second person said.
The fundraise comes as investments in defence tech have fallen from $309 million in 2025 to $176 million so far this year, according to Tracxn data. However, defence electronics manufacturer Tonbo Imaging sold ₹852 crore of shares in an offer for sale in October.
Tonbo shares listed at a 65% premium to the offer price of ₹700 apiece on the National Stock Exchange. They closed at ₹1,585.20 on Tuesday.
CoreEL previously raised money in December 2025 in a $30 million round led by Mumbai-based private equity firm ValueQuest Scale Fund that valued it at almost $200 million. Prior to that, it raised $16 million in a Series A round led by 360 ONE Asset in December 2023.
“As a matter of company policy, we do not comment on market speculation. Should there be any official announcement, the same will be communicated through the appropriate channels,” CoreEL said in a statement in response to Mint's queries sent on Tuesday.
360 ONE Asset declined to comment while ValueQuest did not respond to queries by the time of publishing.
Revenue growth
CoreEL builds products and software solutions for defence, aerospace and space. According to its website, CoreEL builds electronic systems for avionics, radar electronics, missile electronics, sonar systems, military communication devices and electronic warfare systems.
The company reported a profit of $8.1 million on revenue of $50.7 million in FY26, according to financial filings accessed through Tracxn. Revenue hovered at $15 million-16 million in the period from FY15 to FY21. In FY22, the company's revenue climbed to $23 million.
In the four years since FY22, revenue has increased at a compounded annual growth rate of 21% while profit has risen by 45%.
Indian defence spending has gone up from ₹2.5 lakh crore in FY14 to ₹6.8 lakh crore in FY26, according to a Bajaj Broking note in September. The budget has grown at a 12-year CAGR of about 8.6%.
According to Bajaj Broking, several factors have boosted defence spending. The government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat push is cutting import dependence and creating opportunities for domestic defence manufacturers across the value chain.
Defence capex has seen sustained growth, resulting in modernization drives for everything ranging from unmanned aircraft to naval platforms and air defence, giving manufacturers revenue visibility. Relaxation of foreign direct investment norms as well as greater outsourcing from public sector units in defence have encouraged private sector participation and investments.
Government programmes such as the Innovations for Defence Excellence support startups working on next-generation technologies while also providing funding to solve problems of the armed forces.