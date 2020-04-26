India has been among the best performing nations in combating covid-19. The time it’s taking for the number of cases to double has quadrupled to 12 days from a month ago. At the same time, the threat of virus is here to stay, giving immense opportunities to both manufacturing and services companies engaged in sanitation and hygiene. A Delhi-based startup aims to capitalize on the new awareness levels among people around the subject.

The startup PR Caravan, founded by entrepreneurs Parveen Kumar and Santosh Bala, is targeting both institutional and retail segments to grow its business. At the heart of its offering is an ultrasonic surface sanitizing solution.

“Our sanitizing service is built on ultrasonic technology. The sodium hypochlorite-based sanitizing mixture used in our humidifier machine is converted into mist and mixes with air humidity. These particles later settle down on the surface and sanitize it," Kumar said. The company is relying on other manufacturers for supply of humidifiers.

Hypochlorite solution is recommended to disinfect surfaces and instruments, according to a ministry of health and family welfare notification. Ministry guidelines forbid spraying the solution on the body.

“As air has no barriers, this technology can be leveraged to disinfect homes and offices from inside without there being a need to move furniture and equipment. The procedure takes 15-20 minutes to sanitize 1,000 square feet, Kumar explained, adding that a person can come to occupy a room only an hour after it has been sanitized.

To establish its credentials, the private firm has secured certification from Shri Ram Institute of Industrial Research, a government authorized test agency, the co-founder said.

The company operates in Delhi-NCR and is looking to expand in other metro cities. Clients so far have included local government bodies and police.

As per the latest data from ministry of health and family welfare, Indian presently has 19,868 cases of covid-19.

