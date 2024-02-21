In a bid to reshape the educational landscape by creating immersive learning experiences, ‘Counseling Shortcuts’ has emerged as India's first virtual reality (VR)-based ed-tech startup -a pioneering venture which promises to transcend conventional boundaries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In recent years, the country has experienced a digital revolution, with the ed-tech sector witnessing a robust growth. Reports indicate that the Indian ed-tech market is projected to reach $10.4 billion by 2025, fueled by increased online learning due to technological advancements and the global pandemic.

On the same heels, the journey of Counseling Shortcuts from concept to reality epitomizes a true entrepreneurial spirit. With founder chairman Pranav Sharma and founder CEO Urvashi Ranjan at the helm, the ed-tech company aims ‘at making education so affordable and accessible that no one ever feels deprived to get educated,' according to its website.

How is Counseling Shortcuts disrupting education landscape? The ed-tech firm's innovative proposition lies in its VR-based educational offerings, which is a first for an Indian startup. The forward-thinking approach has earned recognition from 'Startup India' - the central government initiative aimed at promoting innovation and entrepreneurship.

The company's mission goes beyond providing VR-based learning. It aims to make quality education accessible and affordable to all. By prioritizing an education-centric model over a business-centric one, Counseling Shortcuts is democratizing education for students, according to its statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company offers a diverse range of tailored offerings to meet the unique needs of learners. From personalized 1:1 classes in academics, public speaking, and creative writing to opportunities for students to participate in debates, talent Olympiads, and create their podcast channels, Counseling Shortcuts is equipping students with the skills necessary for success in the current times.

Also Read: Edelweiss leads ₹210 crore funding round in furniture rental startup Rentomojo

Counseling Shortcuts' impact on the education industry is likely to be substantial, not only due to its innovative use of VR technology but also to how it reimagines the role of technology in learning. The founders' vision of an inclusive, immersive, and interactive educational system - is setting a new standard for ed-tech companies in India and beyond. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Counseling Shortcuts is currently disrupting the education sector, promising a future where learning knows no bounds. The development represents a significant milestone in India's educational journey, reflecting a growing trend towards integrating technology into learning.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!