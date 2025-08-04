Country Delight’s backers look to dilute Orios Venture Partners' stake amid larger fundraise
Summary
Though Orios is looking for a full exit, it will only be able to sell a partial stake in this round, said a person directly involved with the deal.
Country Delight’s existing investors are looking to buy a part of Orios Venture Partners’ eight-year-old stake in the company as the direct-to-consumer fresh food brand prepares for a larger fundraise, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
