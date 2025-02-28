Companies
Coursera sees India as the largest opportunity for enterprise business growth
Summary
- Coursera's enterprise segment, which caters to businesses, universities, and governments, is experiencing significant traction in India, says a top executive.
MUMBAI : India has emerged as the biggest opportunity for Coursera Inc.’s enterprise business, making it one of the two fastest-growing markets for the global upskilling giant, alongside West Asia, for the vertical, according to a top company executive.
