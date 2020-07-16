Covid-19 effect: CureFit enters ready-to-eat segment, revives food-tech vertical

CureFit, which has launched rajma and dal curries, will add two new SKUs (stock keeping units) every month to this category until December and focus predominantly on Indian cuisine. Apart from its EatFit platform, it has also partnered with food delivery firms Zomato, BigBasket, and Swiggy to sell its products. In the past few months, EatFit also increased its focus on packaged goods, such as immunity-building drinks and juices, as it sees renewed demand for these products.