Covid-19 impact: Oyo to lay off ‘large majority’ of furloughed staff in US

“More importantly, our global business is today operating at ~30% of pre-COVID revenue levels, with India finally starting to move up in occupancy from lows of 6-7% in the beginning of June. While we still remain optimistic about our long term recovery and our prospect in each geography, it is also very clear to us now that the path to full recovery for OYO global will last well into the second half of 2021," Sinha said in the email.