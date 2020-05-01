BENGALURU: City-based Flynote, a consumer-facing travel startup, has laid off most of its 130-strong staff citing lack of funds, according to two people aware of the development.

Flynote is one of the many consumer Internet startups in the travel space that has either laid off employees or furloughed salaries.

In 2019, Flynote had raised ₹14 crore from early stage venture capital fund India Quotient, and Sequoia Capital India's Surge accelerator programme.

The company recently laid off more than 90 employees without any advanced notice, said one person mentioned above, who is aware of the company's operations and asked not to be named.

"Many vendors are yet to be paid and the firm has been running on thin staff and has already started refunding all itineraries since March. Due to vendors not receiving their payments, refunds to customers are also being delayed," said the person quoted above.

The person added that the travel firm has only ₹2 crore left in the banks of the ₹14 crore raised last year.

Flynote has taken a massive hit because of the covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown which has ravaged domestic and overseas travel business.

Two weeks after a nationwide lockdown was announced on 23 March, Flynote notified many of its employees over an email about the layoffs. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.

“We regret to inform you that you are being laid off from your position at Flynote effective 31 March, 2020. This layoff should be considered permanent…Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic and the economic downturn of Flynote...we are bound to lay off a considerable number of employees in order to keep the company afloat…These layoffs are not related to individual performance," the letter said.

Flynote co-founder Ankit Abhishek told Mint that the company has paid salaries of most of the employees who have been laid off, and the firm has set up an emergency fund to refund customers.

“.We were having a 27% month-on-month growth in sales until March when the lockdown was imposed after which we halted new bookings and started refunding customers. All co-founders have foregone their salaries, and we are crediting money to some employees who are in dire need of cash. We expect to receive our next tranche of venture capital to come in next month…we will honor all salaries after this tranche comes in," Abhishek said.

An employee, requesting anonymity, said the startup did not offer severance and that the salary for March is yet to be credited for many employees.

Flynote was launched in 2018 by Abhinav Prakash, Devvarat Meena, Ankit Abhishek, Parth Pratik, and Shukant Agrawal. The travel startup offers customized tour packages based on customer’s interests and budget options. The firm works with multiple tour operators, travel companies, and hotels, to help travellers build an itinerary according to their specifiactions.

The startup offers travel options to both domestic and international destinations including Singapore, the Maldives, Switzerland, Thailand, the Andaman Islands, Bali-Indonesia, Malaysia, Dubai, and Greece.

Online travel startup Travel Triangle has also let go of around 250 out its of 600 employees on its payroll in March after business took a hit due to the pandemic, according to an Entrackr report. Travel search provider Ixigo has also furloughed salaries of its employees.

MakeMytrip group which owns online travel aggregators including Goibibo and RedBus has furloughed salaries of 3,000 employees citing business slowdown, reports said.

Investors and experts indicated that the current fiscal could be testing for tech startups especially for those in the consumer Internet segment.

