Covid hastens SMB shift  to  digital sales

While comparable pre-pandemic figures for digital adoption among Indian SMBs are not available, a rising trend has been observed worldwide. A 2021 report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) cited other surveys to suggest that as many as 70% of such firms globally “intensified" their use of digital tools due to the pandemic, and “many of these changes were poised to last given the investments made and business benefits of the new models". A Salesforce survey in mid-2021 also found that 63% SMBs globally had an e-commerce presence now since customers increasingly wanted to transact digitally.