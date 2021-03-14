Covid-19 hurt many small businesses. for some entrepreneurs, it opened doors.

The pandemic’s toll on small businesses in New York City has been severe. In Brooklyn, Chamber of Commerce President Randy Peers estimated that between one-fifth and one-third of small businesses have folded, depending on the neighborhood. In lower Manhattan, more than 160 retail businesses—12% of the total—have permanently closed, according to the Downtown Alliance, a local business group.

