Coworking startup Awfis raises $30 million led by ChrysCapital

Awfis, a startup that rents coworking space to businesses, raised $30 million in a Series D equity financing round led by homegrown private equity firm Chrys Capital, at an undisclosed valuation, said a senior executive at the firm in an interview.

“Coworking has changed the way commercial real estate business is conducted globally and has picked up a lot of steam in India, with Awfis leading the disruption. Awfis’ sustainable approach to business, superior performance and strong customer focus has encouraged ChrysCapital to associate with them," said Kshitij Sheth, vice president at ChrysCapital.

The round also saw participation from existing investors in Awfis— venture capital firm Sequoia Capital and YES Bank Founder Rana Kapoor’s family office, The Three Sisters: Institutional Office.

The company plans to use the funds to expand its network of workspaces, introduce new and innovative products and services, and enter tier-2 cities in India such as Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi and Indore.

“We are significantly present in six metro cities and also plan to enter Chennai. While 80-85% of our growth will come from the metro cities, we are also planning Awfis' entry in tier-2 cities — having opened a very successful chapter in Chandigarh. We want to continue to understand these new markets and follow through on the 15% growth we anticipate from there," said Amit Ramani, founder and chief executive officer of Awfis.

"We want to focus on creating mobility products, such as meeting rooms, which are popular with external customers hoping to organize a quick board meeting. Currently, we are doing around 3,000 external transactions per month and plan to turn it into a large profit-making product," he added.

Founded by Ramani in 2015, the company started with a $11 million capital from TTS:IO and himself. In 2017, the company raised $20 million from Sequoia India in its series B funding round, followed by a series C round worth $20 million in 2018 that saw participation from TTS:IO and Temasek’s venture debt firm, Innoven Capital. So far, the company has raised $81 million, including the latest investment, in the form of debt and equity financing.

The Gurugram-based firm, with a total a total real estate portfolio of about 2 million sq. ft. across India, presently rents 30,000 seats across 63 centres in nine cities. Its sales nearly tripled to ₹165 crore in the fiscal year ended 31 March, against the previous year.

“The plan is to be around 2,00,000 seats in 15 cities and launch an IPO (initial public offering) by 2022," said Ramani.

“The growth has been very rapid for us. In April 2017, we had around 3800 seats and today we have over 30,000 seats. We want to double our capacity every 12 months. So, by March 2020 we want to be at 45,000 seats from the current base, and by the end of 2020 we would be closer to 100,000 seats," he added.

Presently, the company has a member base of over 25,000 professionals and more than 1,500 companies, with small and medium enterprises and corporates contributing to 40% each, followed by startups and freelancers that formed 20% of its revenues. The company’s clientele includes firms such as Syngenta, Dun & Bradstreet, Duff & Phelps, Hinduja Global Services, Vodafone, Reliance, Hitachi, Blazeclan, Syngenta, Zomato and Practo.