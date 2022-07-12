Craft beers lose fizz as pandemic and inflation take a toll

Just as the market was primed for recovery with consumers returning to bars, decade-high commodity inflation struck. Prices of malted barley and glass bottles—two key raw materials—have shot up 45-30% in the last six months, said companies. The conflict in Ukraine-Russia has wreaked havoc on supplies of key grains. However, unlike other consumer goods, liquor companies cannot pass on price hikes to consumers since the pricing of alcoholic beverages is a state subject. “We have seen inflation across raw materials and packaging material. It has been tough for all kinds of players. There is more demand than we can supply," said Shantanu Upadhyay, co-founder at craft beer brand Kati Patang.