unlu - a one-stop learning platform in creative education has recently announced the launch of India’s first cohort of aspiring singers. Being an interactive academy in the creator tech space, unlu’s flagship cohort program helps aspiring creators to learn from the top industry experts, and celebrity instructors, and help them collaborate with other creators to create impactful content and build a career by monetizing the content.

Incepted in 2020, unlu is an outcome-based learning platform that targets to upskill 100M creators in India. Operating in the creator-tech space, the platform enables India’s next wave of creators to learn from the most legendary celebrity instructors, enable them to collaborate with other creators and help them produce impactful content at scale. The company envisions helping creators make a sustainable income from their creative passion to become the biggest platform in monetizable content creation.

Vipul Agrawal, co-founder at unlu said, “ With the widespread reach and adoption of the internet, content creation has become a source of livelihood for many. As there is a massive boom in the online creator economy, we are delighted to come up with this cohort to help people master the art of singing and become great singers in the creator tech space."

The cohort comprises a 50 member batch to help aspirants become established singers in the country. As creative success involves collaboration with like-minded talent, the members will get access to India’s largest curated community of singers, lyricists, composers, and producers.

“Creative success does not come in silos. It requires extensive efforts in building strong professional relationships. To make it easy for our creative learners, we at unlu, match everyone with a mentor and incentivizes them to engage in peer-to-peer learning and collaboration which in turn will focus on building career-accelerating relationships," says Himanshu Periwal, co-founder at unlu.

The cohort will include 100+ hours of structured learning and 12-16 weeks of curated content with lifetime community access. Besides this, the cohort will facilitate learning from more than 15 experts and celebrity instructors to help them learn from the best and know the opportunities to make a financially sustainable career. The cohort will also enable the aspirants to record their first song and get million plus views on each published song.

unlu is one of a kind platform that doesn’t compromise on the quality of learning. It brings together India’s successful celebrities and talent to one platform to facilitate learning, connect with talent and create influential content. It aims to empower more than 100Mn creators to earn and achieve basic income by 2025.

