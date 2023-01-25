Creator economy startup Rigi raises Rs100 crore from Elevation Capital2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 07:00 AM IST
It plans to use the funds to invest in engineering to build more tools, venture into more categories of tools, and expand geographically in Southeast Asia, chief executive Saurav said
Rigi, a platform that helps creators monetize their audience, has raised ₹100 crore ($12.3 million) led by Elevation Capital, with participation from Accel, Stellaris and Sequoia.
