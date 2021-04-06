CRED enters unicorn club at $2.2 bn valuation

“While most of you were keen on retaining your stock options during the Series C, we are committed to a culture of creating wealth for stakeholders and are therefore offering another ESOP buyback opportunity to you. Eligible team members can now sell a portion of your vested shares. The cumulative buyback will be upto $5 million. as the funding helps CRED invest in its future, hopefully the buyback will help some of you do that too," said Shah in an internal memo.