Cred raising Series F capital at $6.4 billion

Cred’s total user base grew to 7.5 million in 2021, the company said in March this year, adding that it facilitates over 25% of credit card bill payments. The company reported a 45% increase in its net loss for FY21 after marketing expenses soared during the year, according to an official document shared by the Cred in March. Cred’s loss widened to ₹524 crore for FY21 from ₹360 crore in the previous year. Its FY22 could not be ascertained.