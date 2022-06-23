CredAvenue, a debt platform, renames itself Yubi

Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Yubi, said “this is an exciting transformation and a solid foundation for the constantly evolving nature of our business. Yubi represents the beginning of our global ambitions as we prepare to launch our first international office in UAE, successfully debuting in the MENA region. Another reason for the brand identity change stems from our conversations with customers and other stakeholders on how technological integration because of data security concerns around financial information remains one of the key deterrents in the advancement of digital finance. We aim to bridge this trust deficit, and in this effort of humanising the brand, we’re confident of further building our platform, which thrives on new opportunities for people and businesses alike."