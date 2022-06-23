CredAvenue, a debt platform, renames itself Yubi

CredAvenue, a debt platform, renames itself Yubi2 min read . 07:06 PM IST
The new brand captures the company's long-term ambition of being ubiquitous to the debt ecosystem
CredAvenue, a debt marketplace in India, has rebranded itself as Yubi. As per the press release, the new brand captures the company’s long-term ambition of being ubiquitous to the debt ecosystem.
According to the company, the new brand will reflect in every customer touchpoint through an overhaul that spans its website, social media handles, and existing product lines.
Currently, the company has five verticals - YubiLoans, a corporate loan marketplace for enterprises and banks; YubiCo.Lend, a co-lending platform; YubiInvest: a fixed income Investment platform for bond issuance and investment for institutional and retail investors; YubiFlow: a supply chain finance platform that offers trade financing to lenders and corporates; and YubiPools, that provides an end-to-end securitisation management system for banks & NBFCs
Gaurav Kumar, Founder and CEO of Yubi, said “this is an exciting transformation and a solid foundation for the constantly evolving nature of our business. Yubi represents the beginning of our global ambitions as we prepare to launch our first international office in UAE, successfully debuting in the MENA region. Another reason for the brand identity change stems from our conversations with customers and other stakeholders on how technological integration because of data security concerns around financial information remains one of the key deterrents in the advancement of digital finance. We aim to bridge this trust deficit, and in this effort of humanising the brand, we’re confident of further building our platform, which thrives on new opportunities for people and businesses alike."
Talking about the rebranding event, Karanpreet Bindra, Chief Marketing Officer of Yubi, added, “we want to establish ourselves as an enabler institution to win the trust of the larger business community. As we expanded our product offerings, organically and inorganically, we understood the need for a simple brand architecture that reflects our long-term vision. With Yubi, we are reiterating our brand principles of exercising the freedom to collaborate while showcasing the utmost transparency and equitability. We stand firm on our brand promise as we continue the journey of strengthening and unlocking the real power of credit in India and beyond."