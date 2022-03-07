CredAvenue turns unicorn after raising $137 million

Founded in 2017, Chennai-based CredAvenue offers five platforms to cater to the requirements of both borrowers and investors, including CredLoan, a term loan and working capital offering for enterprises; CredCoLend, a co-lending platform for non-banks and banks; Plutus, a bond issuance and investment platform for institutional and retail investors; CredSCF, a trade financing platform; and CredPool for end-to-end securitization and portfolio buyouts. It also offers portfolio management and monitoring services as a SaaS offering to borrowers and lenders. The company’s client base includes more than 2,300 corporates and 750 lenders. It claims to have so far facilitated debt of over ₹90,000 crore.

