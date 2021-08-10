Credgenics raises $25 million in Series A funding at over $100 million valuation

“The funds of the new financing round will be utilised to find experienced professionals across all levels and build a world-class leadership team. We will further upgrade the core offerings, enhance product developments, and boost the R&D. The roadmap also includes International expansion beyond the Indian demographics. This includes a thorough R&D on the judiciary and fiscal measures prevalent there and then remedy their bad debts situation," said Rishabh Goel, co-founder and chief executive officer, Credgenics.