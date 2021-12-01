Credit platform Simpl raises $40 mn in Series B financing

“Simpl built the first payments network we’ve seen that treats small and medium merchants as true partners. It offers the BNPL (Buy Now Pay Later), fast checkout and anti-fraud features that merchants need to compete in today's market, at a transparent, fair price. We're excited to see Simpl bring a new generation of consumers and commerce companies online in India, on a level playing field with incumbents," said Jesse Beyroutey, partner at IA Ventures.