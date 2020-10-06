Credit Wise Capital raises $6 million from family offices, angels

CWC’s focus is on collection by deploying the right mix of human capital and tech processes while keeping a major check on the costs. The current technology helps bridge the gap of rising underwriting and collection costs. CWC claims it is different from its competitors as it focuses on deploying technology for collections and on pre-delinquency management by initiating collection effort even before the first presentation. This along with dedicated focus on amicable solution management with customers has been instrumental in keeping NPA at a minimal at CWC.