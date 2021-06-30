CredR raises over 48 crore led by Yamaha Motors

“India is one of the biggest mobility markets in the world and the personal freedom that motorcycles, and scooters bring, is a huge and lasting benefit for this country’s people, regardless of whether they are new or used. CredR’s clear vision behind its thriving used two-wheeler business resonated with us, and we decided to invest in the company," said Hajime Aota, senior general manager of new venture business development, Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}