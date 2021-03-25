Subscribe
CropIn eyes 8-fold revenue growth in 3 years, expands to Amsterdam

CropIn aims to empower farmers and agri-businesses with real-time data for better decision-making and improved farm productivity
1 min read . 10:31 AM IST Ayushman Baruah

BENGALURU: Agritech startup CropIn is eyeing an eight-fold jump in revenue over the next three years, with plans to on-board over 100 employees in India, southeast Asia, Africa, and Europe.

As part of its expansion plans, CropIn has opened a new office in Amsterdam where will set up Customer Success, Sales, and Data Science verticals.

“CropIn has seen phenomenal growth over the last 3 years fuelled by a combination of new product introduction, entry into international markets and new customer segments in the agri space. This has led to a current team strength of 200+ with a focus on strengthening capabilities in artificial intelligence and machine learning," said Krishna Kumar, CEO, CropIn.

"The expansion plan also includes fostering channel partnerships with local companies with an aim to cater to existing customer segments while focusing on offering solutions to new segments like telecom, farm machinery, plantation etc," the company said in a statement.

CropIn will boost its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities by strengthening its machine learning-based predictive analytics platform SmartRisk.

It aims to empower farmers and agri-businesses with real-time data for better decision-making and improved farm productivity. The newly set up Amsterdam office is expected to provide easy access to other European markets.

In India, CropIn has offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Earlier this year, CropIn raised $20 million in Series C funding round led by ABC World Asia to advance the reach of its farm management and predictive analytic solutions.

