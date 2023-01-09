Cropin raises 113 cr funds from investors including Google, JSR Corp

Cropin raises ₹113 cr funds from investors including Google, JSR Corp1 min read . 02:48 PM IST
The funds will be utilized in expanding Cropin Cloud, the company's recently launched intelligent agriculture cloud platform
Bengaluru-based Agritech company Cropin on Monday said it has raised ₹113 crore funding from existing and new investors.
Technology major Google and JSR Corporation are the new investors while existing investors ABC Impact and Chiratae Ventures also participated in this round.
The funds will be utilized in expanding Cropin Cloud, the company's recently launched intelligent agriculture cloud platform, to cater to the growing demand for digitization and predictive intelligence in the global agriculture sector, the company said in a statement.
"The involvement of new strategic investors like Google and JSR Corporation, and the support of our existing investors, demonstrates confidence in our mission and impact," Cropin Co-founder and CEO Krishna Kumar said.
The Bengaluru based company, Cropin was founded in 2010. The company has partnered with more than 250 Business-to-business (B2B) customers and has digitized 16 million acres of farmland, benefiting over 7 million farmers.
Its Cropin Cloud's intelligence platform has already provided predictive intelligence for over 200 million acres of farmland worldwide.
"Since its founding in 2010, Cropin has been dedicated to improving the intelligence of food production and maximizing value for all stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem. By making farms and harvests traceable, predictable, and sustainable, Cropin aims to transform how food is grown," said Krishna Kumar, co-founder & chief executive officer at Cropin, reported VC Circle.
The company has last raised $20 million in its previous funding round in January 2021 led by Temasek-controlled ABC Impact Asia.
Cropin works with businesses engaged in farming, seed production, agri-input as well as with banks, insurance companies, government bodies, and development agencies.
