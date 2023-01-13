Crypto firms seek revision of TDS to incentivize industry1 min read . Updated: 13 Jan 2023, 07:04 PM IST
Companies like CoinSwitch and ZebPay are hoping that TDS (tax deducted at source) on crypto will be revised in the upcoming budget.
NEW DELHI : Cryptocurrency and NFT (non-fungible token) firms in India, which have seen a slump in fortunes after the government imposed taxes on the industry last year followed by the global market crash, are hoping for a helping hand from this year’s Union Budget.