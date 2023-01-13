Crypto firms seek revision of TDS to incentivize industry

NFT platforms also want the government to have separate taxes for crypto-based NFTs and non crypto-based tokens. “We sincerely also hope for a further revision in the definition of VDAs in the upcoming Finance Bill separating crypto-based tokens from non-crypto-based tokens and separate tax regimes for each. Our digital player cards are on a custom-made Rario blockchain, where we have no reliance on cryptocurrency whatsoever and they can be purchased only through fiat currency," said Ankit Wadhwa, Co-founder & CEO, Rario, an NFT startup.