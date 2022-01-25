Crypto platform Flint raises $5.1 million seed funding from Sequoia, GFC

“Just the way billions of people were on-boarded onto the internet in the last decade, billions of users will be on boarded onto web3.0 in the next few years. We believe Anshu, Akshit and the Flint team bring the right background in building consumer products as well as the web3 DNA that can enable massive distribution, and offer best-in-class and easy-to-understand financial products to its users," Aakash Kapoor, VP, Sequoia India.