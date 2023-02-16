Crypto platforms’ ties to hedge funds under fire in SEC rule
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday proposed expanding its ‘qualified custodian’ requirements to cover a range of assets, including virtual currencies
Crypto platforms could soon face a new set of hurdles to hold digital assets owned by clients of hedge funds and private equity firms in the US.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×