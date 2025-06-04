Cult.fit is planning to raise ₹2,500 crore through an IPO. But is it fit enough?
Samiksha Goel 10 min read 04 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Cult.fit is backed by marquee names: Accel, Temasek, Chiratae Ventures, Zomato, Tata Capital and HDFC Bank among others. While the IPO will be a milestone event for India’s fitness industry, some analysts have raised concerns.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: In early 2023, Baibhav Mishra started attending Cult.fit’s group fitness classes at a centre in Bandra, Mumbai. It quickly became part of his routine, until one morning when he and a few others showed up at 6am, only to be halted in their tracks by a security guard. The gym had shut down.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story