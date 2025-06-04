Cult.fit is planning to raise ₹2,500 crore through an IPO. But is it fit enough?

But with multiple centres closing across cities, the churn raises questions on the scalability of Cult.fit’s model. Rivals cite their own record to question the closures. “I will not say that Anytime Fitness has not shut gyms in the past, but of about 175 gyms, we have shut down 7-8 in the last 13 years," said Vikas Jain, the chain’s managing director. “But yes, in other brands or other standalone gyms, there are a lot of closures, which is not good. As we are an industry where people pay full amounts in advance, when you shut down, the trust goes down."