Rural healthtech startup CureBay has acquired the pharmaceuticals distribution business of B2B (business-to-business) health marketplace Saveo, Priyadarshi Mohapatra, founder and chief executive of CureBay told Mint.
CureBay absorbs Saveo's pharma distribution unit to expand rural reach
SummaryCureBay has acquired Saveo’s pharma distribution business to strengthen its rural supply chain and accelerate its full-stack healthcare model across underserved regions.
Rural healthtech startup CureBay has acquired the pharmaceuticals distribution business of B2B (business-to-business) health marketplace Saveo, Priyadarshi Mohapatra, founder and chief executive of CureBay told Mint.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More